Ray J Is Sick And Tired Of Kim Kardashian Jokes

Reality star/mogul Ray J is sick and tired of jokes about Kim Kardashian.

(AllHipHop News) Ray J has urged the world to move on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, insisting he's "exhausted" by continually hearing "super old" quips about their former romance.

The 39-year-old singer dated Kim on and off between 2003 and 2006, and infamously co-starred in Kim Kardashian's Kim K Superstar sex tape.

But now he and Kim have both moved on - with Ray fathering two children with estranged wife Princess Love and Kim a mother of four with husband Kanye West - and he's keen for people to stop making remarks about his ex-girlfriend.

“I think we’re all in a new space and so, you know, (I) just always think about my kids and think about my wife and think about my family first," he told Us Weekly. "So, you know, I don’t take offense to any of that because the world will be the world, but it’s definitely super, super, super old.

"I’m definitely exhausted from that life and that world and those subjects. But for me, you know, we always just, we’re looking forward."

His comments come after Zachary Levi made a joke about his sex tape with Kim while hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards last year.

“And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from 'Love & Hip Hop,' is here,” Zachary said in his opening monologue. "Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman."

The camera then panned to Ray and Princess Love, who were together at the time, with the star's spouse smiling and flipping her middle fingers up at the screen.