AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ray J Is Sick And Tired Of Kim Kardashian Jokes

AllHipHop Staff

Reality star/mogul Ray J is sick and tired of jokes about Kim Kardashian.

(AllHipHop News) Ray J has urged the world to move on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, insisting he's "exhausted" by continually hearing "super old" quips about their former romance.

The 39-year-old singer dated Kim on and off between 2003 and 2006, and infamously co-starred in Kim Kardashian's Kim K Superstar sex tape.

But now he and Kim have both moved on - with Ray fathering two children with estranged wife Princess Love and Kim a mother of four with husband Kanye West - and he's keen for people to stop making remarks about his ex-girlfriend.

“I think we’re all in a new space and so, you know, (I) just always think about my kids and think about my wife and think about my family first," he told Us Weekly. "So, you know, I don’t take offense to any of that because the world will be the world, but it’s definitely super, super, super old.

"I’m definitely exhausted from that life and that world and those subjects. But for me, you know, we always just, we’re looking forward."

His comments come after Zachary Levi made a joke about his sex tape with Kim while hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards last year.

“And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from 'Love & Hip Hop,' is here,” Zachary said in his opening monologue. "Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman."

The camera then panned to Ray and Princess Love, who were together at the time, with the star's spouse smiling and flipping her middle fingers up at the screen.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Flo Rida Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

Flo Rida's new COVID-19 mobile healthcare enterprise can test up to 1500 people each day.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheDerek

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Kevin Garnett's Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Delayed Until 2021

NBA fans will have to wait to see The Black Mamba, The Big Fundamental, The Big Ticket, and other basketball greats enter the Springfield, Massachusetts museum.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

physawl

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tronell

CeeLo Green Shedding The Pounds During Pandemic

CeeLo Green explains what he's doing to become fit and trim during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce Celebrates Number One With Megan Thee Stallion

Pop superstar Beyonce congratulated Megan thee Stallion on social media for the success of their "Savage Remix."

AllHipHop Staff

DaniLeigh, Lil Tjay, Rico Nasty, G Herbo & More Tapped For Monster Energy Outbreak Virtual Tour Series

Find out how you can see Hip Hop and R&B musicians perform songs from across the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)