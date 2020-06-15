AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rayshard Brooks' Death Declared A Homicide After Getting Shot In The Back By Atlanta Cop

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

(AllHipHop News) A lot of media attention is back on the city of Atlanta following another police shooting. Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police Department officer on June 12.

According to reports, Brooks fell asleep in his vehicle while in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through line. Two cops eventually showed up at the scene and questioned the 27-year-old African-American. 

One officer then decided to arrest Brooks for allegedly driving under the influence. The officer attempted to handcuff the suspect and a scuffle ensued as Brooks attempted to resist. He apparently took an officer's Taser before trying to flee on foot.

Police body cams filmed most of the interaction. The actual shooting was captured by surveillance video from the Wendy's. It appeared to show Brooks turning back towards the officer with something in his hand before falling to the ground.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office concluded Brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back as he was running away. The ME listed his death as a homicide. Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired on Saturday. Officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

Protests broke out in Atlanta in response to Brooks' death. The Wendy's where the incident took place was set on fire. Authorities are said to be looking for a white woman as a possible arsonist.

Brooks' death comes after weeks of demonstrations in Atlanta following the murder of George Floyd by now-charged Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Earlier this month, Atlanta also made international news when six APD officers were charged with using excessive force during an arrest of two college students following a Black Lives Matter protest.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the police shooting of Brooks was not a justified use of deadly force. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is supposedly considering murder, felony murder, or involuntary manslaughter charges against Rolfe. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned over the shooting.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down In Wake of Deadly Shooting

An Atlanta PD officer was caught on video shooting an innocent Black man to death last night.

Maria Myraine

Candace Owens Claps Back At Dave Chappelle For Calling Her A "Rotten B##ch

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back, and blasted Don lemon and Candace Owens in his new stand-up comedy special "8:46."

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Ice-T Talks 'Law & Order: SVU' Covering Police Brutality Following The Murder Of George Floyd

The creator of the song "Cop Killer" also discusses his film 'Equal Standard.'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Suspect In Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky’s Murder Has Been Arrested

A month later, a suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of rising rapper Nick Blixky.

Maria Myraine

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Faith Evans Dodges Charge For Beating Up Stevie J

Prosecutors cut Faith Evans a break and have decided to drop the charges against her for fighting Stevie J.

Maria Myraine

Method Man Fuses TICAL Cannabis Business With Activism

Hip-Hop veteran, Method Man, introduces new strains while promoting awareness of social injustices.

Maria Myraine

Jay Pharaoh Shares His Experience With Police Brutality

The former SNL star recalls a close encounter with LAPD with a detailed account of brutality, caught on video.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Jussie Smollett Handed A Loss As Key Argument In "Fake" Hate Crime Rejected By Judge

Jussie Smollett lost his chance at getting out of being charged again for allegedly faking his own hate crime and blaming it on some white Maga loving rednecks.

Maria Myraine