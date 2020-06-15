Rayshard Brooks' Death Declared A Homicide After Getting Shot In The Back By Atlanta Cop

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

(AllHipHop News) A lot of media attention is back on the city of Atlanta following another police shooting. Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police Department officer on June 12.

According to reports, Brooks fell asleep in his vehicle while in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through line. Two cops eventually showed up at the scene and questioned the 27-year-old African-American.

One officer then decided to arrest Brooks for allegedly driving under the influence. The officer attempted to handcuff the suspect and a scuffle ensued as Brooks attempted to resist. He apparently took an officer's Taser before trying to flee on foot.

Police body cams filmed most of the interaction. The actual shooting was captured by surveillance video from the Wendy's. It appeared to show Brooks turning back towards the officer with something in his hand before falling to the ground.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office concluded Brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back as he was running away. The ME listed his death as a homicide. Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired on Saturday. Officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

Protests broke out in Atlanta in response to Brooks' death. The Wendy's where the incident took place was set on fire. Authorities are said to be looking for a white woman as a possible arsonist.

Brooks' death comes after weeks of demonstrations in Atlanta following the murder of George Floyd by now-charged Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Earlier this month, Atlanta also made international news when six APD officers were charged with using excessive force during an arrest of two college students following a Black Lives Matter protest.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the police shooting of Brooks was not a justified use of deadly force. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is supposedly considering murder, felony murder, or involuntary manslaughter charges against Rolfe. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned over the shooting.