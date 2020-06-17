Rayshard Brooks Killer Cop Charged With Felony Murder

The Fulton County District Attorney has announced a felony murder charge against the cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last weekend.

(AllHipHop News) The police officer accused of gunning down Rayshard Brooks has officially been charged with felony murder.

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed on Friday, June 12th in a Wendy's parking lot.

Brooks, 27, was killed after Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan responded to a 911 call about a man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru.

When the pair arrived, a struggle ensued and during a minor scuffle, Brooks ran off with Rolfe's taser.

Garrett Wolfe shot Brooks three times in the back as he fled, fatally wounding the young man.

More than 2 minutes and 12 seconds passed before the officers summoned for medical help and Rolfe even kicked Brooks, as he lay dying on the ground proclaiming "I got him."

According to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Richard Brooks was never a threat to either of the officers and that he was "almost jovial."

Furthermore, the pair never informed him he was under arrest for DUI.

Today (June 17th) Garrett Wolfe was charged with 11 counts, including felony murder.