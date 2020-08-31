Read "Black Panther" Star Danai Gurira's Touching Tribute Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Danai Gurira wrote a lengthy tribute in honor of the late actor.

(AllHipHop News) Danai Gurira has remembered her "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman as a "truly, truly good" man in a touching tribute, telling fans she "can't even wrap my mind" around his death.

The actor's family announced his passing at the age of 43 on Friday, revealing he had been privately suffering from colon cancer for the past four years.

Following their announcement, hordes of Chadwick's co-stars and peers paid tribute on social media, with Danai sharing a snap of herself and Chadwick embracing as she wrote: "How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy."

Danai played Okoye in 2018's "Black Panther," opposite Chadwick as T'Challa/Black Panther. And referencing working with the actor on the superhero movie, she continued: "My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy.

"He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation."

Paying tribute to his "heroic spirit" and his "excellence as an artist", Danai concluded: "He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe.

"The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend."

Danai finished her tribute with a phrase in Zulu, "Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani," which translates as, "Sleep in peace, O king."