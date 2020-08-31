AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Read "Black Panther" Star Danai Gurira's Touching Tribute Chadwick Boseman

AllHipHop Staff

Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Danai Gurira wrote a lengthy tribute in honor of the late actor.

(AllHipHop News) Danai Gurira has remembered her "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman as a "truly, truly good" man in a touching tribute, telling fans she "can't even wrap my mind" around his death.

The actor's family announced his passing at the age of 43 on Friday, revealing he had been privately suffering from colon cancer for the past four years.

Following their announcement, hordes of Chadwick's co-stars and peers paid tribute on social media, with Danai sharing a snap of herself and Chadwick embracing as she wrote: "How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy."

Danai played Okoye in 2018's "Black Panther," opposite Chadwick as T'Challa/Black Panther. And referencing working with the actor on the superhero movie, she continued: "My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy.

"He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation."

Paying tribute to his "heroic spirit" and his "excellence as an artist", Danai concluded: "He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe.

"The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend."

Danai finished her tribute with a phrase in Zulu, "Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani," which translates as, "Sleep in peace, O king." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Jam Master Jay's Alleged Murderer Is Too Violent To Be Released

A judge just ruled that one of the two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay is just too dangerous to be on the street.

GrouchyGreg

Director Ryan Coogler "Broken" Over Chadwick Boseman's Death

Ryan Coogler explained the many impacts Chadwick Boseman had on his life, as well as his films.

AllHipHop Staff

LeBron James's Son Bronny James Joins FaZe Clan Esports Organization

"FaZe Bronny" is now in the same company as Offset and Ben Simmons.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parkers789

NLE Choppa Launches His Own Jewelry Business

The Memphis rapper hopes to tap into his huge fanbase with his latest business venture.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Watch 2020 VMA Performances By DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow & Black Eyed Peas

Tyga, Nicky Jam and the Jabbawockeez also show up during the ceremony.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor

Reginae Carter Trolls Dad Lil Wayne Over Public Display Of Affection With New Girlfriend

Reginae Carter had some funny words for her pops, Lil Wayne, who is in love with his new girlfriend.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Calls For An End To Police Brutality

Megan Thee Stallion hosted her first virtual performance since she was shot by Tory Lanez.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kobe Bryant's Fans Outraged Over VMA Snub

Kobe Bryant's fans are raging online and it's all because of the VMA's.

AllHipHop Staff

Chadwick Boseman Tweet Most Liked In Twitter History

The actor's last Tweet is breaking records.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B Reacts To A Mashup Of "WAP" & Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me"

The international smash single continues to spawn viral memes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)