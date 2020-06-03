AllHipHop
Read Ciara's Heartwarming Letter To Son Amidst George Floyd Protests

AllHipHop Staff

R&B singer Ciara shared a touching message she wrote to her son, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

(AllHipHop News) Ciara has written an emotional letter to her young son, Future, to explain the protests that hit the streets of U.S. cities last week following the death of George Floyd.

The African-American was killed during a police arrest on 25 May (20) when a white Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

The incident has prompted several stars, including Beyonce and Ariana Grande, to take a firm stance against racism and police brutality.

As the protests became more and more violent over the weekend, Ciara took to Instagram on Sunday (31May20) to share words of encouragement for her six-year-old, who she shares with rapper ex Future.

“My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!! I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain," she posted alongside an image of herself and her son.

She ended the heartfelt post with a message of urgency, encouraging others to fight for change.

She added, "Enough is Enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!"

The singer is currently expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson. The pair also shares daughter Sienna, three. 

