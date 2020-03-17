AllHipHop
Record Store Day Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Game, Lil Kim, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, and more are set to present exclusive projects later this summer.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 Record Store Day will not take place on Saturday, April 18 as planned. As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual worldwide event is being moved to Saturday, June 20.

Organizers of RSD released the following statement:

In our discussions over the past few weeks, information came and changed daily, and then hourly, along with the news cycle. We’ve taken all of that information to heart as we’ve gone over the various options that involved staying the course, moving the date, even changing the structure of the event. At the risk of stating the obvious, no one knows what things will look like in any given place over the next five weeks, but it is imperative that hard decisions for that time period need to be made right now, using current facts. There is no perfect solution. There is no easy answer. So, we’ve decided that, this year, our best possible move is to change the date of Record Store Day to Saturday, June 20. We think that this takes into consideration the recommendations of the many doctors and scientists lending their expertise to help in the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the many other individuals at the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies tasked with the difficult job of getting us through this crisis. RSD acknowledges the need to be good citizens of both the local and worldwide communities while still giving our participating stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day. We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day, including the customers, the record stores, the artists, labels and more. Record Store Day happens everywhere, every year, and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store.

Big L’s Danger Zone, Chief Keef's Back From The Dead 2, Curren$y’s Pilot Talk, The Game’s Born 2 Rap, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's Piñata: The 1974 Version, Lil Kim’s 9, Murs & 9th Wonder's Brighter Daze, Nas’s God’s Son, The Notorious B.I.G.'s It Was All A Dream: The Notorious B.I.G. 1994-1999, Ol' Dirty Bastard's Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Edition), Skyzoo + Pete Rock's Retropolitan (Instrumentals), Tyler, The Creator's Cherry Bomb, and Wale’s Wow…That’s Crazy are among the projects that will be available on Record Store Day.

