Red Bull Dance To Host Instagram Live Q&A Session With B-Boy Crazy Legs & B-Girl Logistx

Find out how you can watch the virtual meeting between the Hip Hop legend and the ascending battler.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several weeks, Instagram Live has become a cyber nightclub and virtual concert hall for people around the world that are self-quarantining in their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Popular deejays and emcees have shined on the social media platform, and now artists associated with another original element of Hip Hop culture are ready to hit your screens in a special way too.

This Friday, Red Bull Dance will host an Instagram Live Q & A session featuring Rock Steady Crew legend Richard "Crazy Legs" Colón from New Jersey and new-age breaker Logan “Logistx” Edra from Los Angeles.

“We hope viewers can further their knowledge, have some of their questions answered, and revitalize their inspiration and hunger to learn more and continue Hip Hop’s steady evolution,” say the two dancers in a joint statement to AllHipHop.com.

Colón and Edra are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the dance community, how they continue to train indoors while self-isolating, breaking as an Olympic sport, and the rising generation of B-Girls and B-Boys.

“Hip Hop is constantly evolving to new heights. As people who represent the culture, it’s our responsibility to maintain its integrity as it continues to elevate; especially the younger generation who pave the now and the future,” adds Crazy Legs and Logistx.

They continue, “Amazing opportunities are being presented to the scene; including the Paris 2024 Olympics. We want to be prepared for these opportunities by staying educated and spreading knowledge to prevent misrepresentation and mistreatment. Also, recognize that it’s important to keep elevating as a scene with or without the outside opportunities.”

Red Bull Dance’s “Beyond The Floor: A Live Q & A With Logistx & Crazy Legs” is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 10 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on the brand’s verified Instagram account (@redbulldance).