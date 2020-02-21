Red Bull Music Releases 'Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia' Documentary

The 'K.T.S.E.' album creator presents a behind-the-scenes look at the run-up to her special concert in NYC.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Teyana Taylor can now get a glimpse into the creative process for her 2019 Red Bull Music Festival New York presentation. Red Bull Music has released the Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia documentary on YouTube and Red Bull TV.

The 70-minute film showcases stand-out moments from Taylor's first House of Petunia show. Viewers get to see the G.O.O.D. Music recording artist's hands-on approach such as teaching choreography to the more than 1000 dancers that auditioned for a spot in the show. She also addressed achieving success in a male-dominated industry.

"Sometimes people get comfortable and I gotta fire them,” said Taylor. “Being a Black woman in the entertainment business, trying to make this sh*t right, I ain’t got time for this sh*t.”

Throughout the lead up to the House of Petunia premiere, Teyana Taylor had to face setbacks which caused the singer/actress/director to deal with balancing the difficulties that come with being a boss. She expressed, “The part that pissed me off, even more, is when Teyana is nice, nobody listens. When Teyana turns up, Teyana is mean. When Teyana is passionate, Teyana’s mean.”

