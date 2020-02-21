AllHipHop
Red Bull Music Releases 'Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia' Documentary

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'K.T.S.E.' album creator presents a behind-the-scenes look at the run-up to her special concert in NYC.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Teyana Taylor can now get a glimpse into the creative process for her 2019 Red Bull Music Festival New York presentation. Red Bull Music has released the Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia documentary on YouTube and Red Bull TV.

The 70-minute film showcases stand-out moments from Taylor's first House of Petunia show. Viewers get to see the G.O.O.D. Music recording artist's hands-on approach such as teaching choreography to the more than 1000 dancers that auditioned for a spot in the show. She also addressed achieving success in a male-dominated industry.

image003

"Sometimes people get comfortable and I gotta fire them,” said Taylor. “Being a Black woman in the entertainment business, trying to make this sh*t right, I ain’t got time for this sh*t.”

Throughout the lead up to the House of Petunia premiere, Teyana Taylor had to face setbacks which caused the singer/actress/director to deal with balancing the difficulties that come with being a boss. She expressed, “The part that pissed me off, even more, is when Teyana is nice, nobody listens. When Teyana turns up, Teyana is mean. When Teyana is passionate, Teyana’s mean.”

Photo Credit: Ryan McMahill/Red Bull Content Pool

