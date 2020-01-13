Regina King & Jharrel Jerome Win 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

(AllHipHop News) The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrated the best of film and television from 2019.

On the TV side, Hollywood veteran Regina King won Best Actress In A Drama Series for HBO's Watchmen. Jharrel Jerome's turn in Netflix's When They See Us earned the New York City native the honor of Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television.

Plus, When They See Us was named Best Limited Series. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) won Best Movie Made For Television, Succession (HBO) won Best Drama Series, and Fleabag (Amazon) won Best Comedy Series.

Best Picture went to Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Eddie Murphy-led Dolemite Is My Name won Best Comedy, director Jordan Peele's Us won Best Sci-Fi Or Horror Movie, and Avengers: Endgame won Best Action Movie. In addition, Murphy was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

