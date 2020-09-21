Regina King Ties The Record For Most Emmy Wins For A Black Performer With 'Watchmen'

HBO's TV adaptation of the classic graphic novel won several golden statuettes.

(AllHipHop News) Last night's socially-distanced Emmy Awards broadcast was filled with a few record-breaking moments. Zendaya became the youngest woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama), and Schitt's Creek became the first series to sweep the Comedy acting categories.

Regina King also cemented her name in the history book with her victory for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. The Watchmen star tied Alfre Woodard for the all-time Emmy record for most acting wins for a Black performer (4).

Previously, King took home back-to-back Emmys in 2015 and 2016 for her acting in the anthology crime drama American Crime. Two years later, her turn in Seven Seconds earned her another Emmy. She also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar Award in 2019 for the film If Beale Street Could Talk.

Besides King scoring a Lead Actress trophy at the 72nd Primetime Emmy event, Watchmen also won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special (Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson), and Outstanding Limited Series.

Many fans of Watchmen have been hoping the HBO program would come back for a second season. However, show creator Damon Lindelof does not seem interested in making more episodes at the moment.

Even King stated during her 2020 Emmys "backstage" interview, "I would want to do it again with Damon. So there have been no conversations about a future Watchmen... We’re coming to a close on this chapter of the Watchmen series as it is now. It’s bittersweet, it's emotional. I'm trying to remain in the moment."