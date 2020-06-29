AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Reginae Carter Talks “Friends And Family Hustle" Finale And Relationship With Toya And Wayne

Nolan Strong

Reginae Carter talks about the grand hustle finale of “Friends And Family Hustle," and her evolving relationship with parents, Toya and Lil Wayne.

(AllHipHop News) As one of the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle," Reginae Carter is making a huge mark on television. With the show's finale coming tonight, Reginae gave AllHipHop some insight on her life and career.

"Family Hustle" the Season Finale 3 comes tonight at 8 pm / 7 central time on VH1. 

Reginae Carter has evolved into an actress, budding fashion maven, and TV star in addition to her life as the daughter of Toya Johnson and rapper Lil Wayne. And yet, both parents are active in the 21-year old's life. (Click here for a full exclusive interview with Reginae Carter.)

Reginae told interviewer Seleah Simone, "Growing up, my mom (Toya) was a type of mom to say, 'I’m not your friend' like 'I’m your mother first. That’s the mom that I have. Now that I’m grown, I can ask her about things, we’re on the phone for hours, we talk all day…we motivate each other too. She’ll call me like 'Nas, you need to be doing this' and I do the same. She’s really like my best friend. Our relationship has gotten way stronger.'"

Reginae stated she and her mother also talk about men, but they have very different types. Check the video for the details of their differences in men.

The Atlanta resident says relationship talk is a bit more tricky talking to her dad, legendary rapper Lil Wayne.

“He understands a little bit more because I was dating a rapper then. So, I would go to him like…and he would be like ‘Baby, just tell me the truth!’," she admitted. "Its the profession (rappers) and that’s what they are and if I wanna deal with that. I know what it is. He would always give me advice but talking about it was a little weird.

Now, she is not dating at all.

However, she is continuing her acting career, but not before the end of the season for “Friends And Family Hustle," which goes down tonight at 8 pm / 7 pm Central.

"With 'Family Hustle,' I feel like we jumped into something that we already knew. We knew that people. That's like our family. We're working with our friends. I was still younger. I've always been on reality TV, but this was just something different. I've grown up a lot," Reginae said. "I have more respect for myself, most self-worth. It's such a humbling experience. Family is family and we all come together for that one moment...its just real life stuff. The show was a great experience for me."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

U.S. Post Office Unveils Hip-Hop Stamps

In collaboration with The Universal Hip Hop Museum, the United States Postal Service will release a series of stamps depicting Hip-Hop's four elements.

Maria Myraine

Pharrell Williams Taking His Culinary Expertise To France

Pharrell Williams has his eyes set on France, with the opening of a brand new eatery in the country.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

leedurhamstone

The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Spends A Fourth Week At No. 1, Ties The Record For 2020 Releases

"The Bigger Picture" hitmaker is one of the top-selling acts of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

R. Kelly's Ex Terrified After Targeted Firebombing

R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary is living in total fear after her car was firebombed, and now she fears her life's in jeopardy.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith Honor Breonna Taylor In Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith was on hand to address a crowd in Kentucky last week, in a rally for slain EMT worker Breonna Taylor.

AllHipHop Staff

Suspects in Toronto Rapper Houdini's Memorial Service Shooting Identified

At least four suspects in the violent shooting during the late Toronto rapper's memorial service, are set to appear in court in July. Others are still being identified from retrieved surveillance video.

Maria Myraine

Lil Baby Wants $100K For A Feature

The Atlanta rapper's rise to fame has warranted a raise in his price.

Maria Myraine

Could Tekashi 6ix9ine's Enemies Be Freed Thanks To President Trump?

Tekashi 6ix9ine could have some troubles coming his way if three key members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are released from prison.

Nolan Strong