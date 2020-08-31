AllHipHop
Reginae Carter Trolls Dad Lil Wayne Over Public Display Of Affection With New Girlfriend

AllHipHop Staff

Reginae Carter had some funny words for her pops, Lil Wayne, who is in love with his new girlfriend.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne's adult daughter has trolled the rapper online after sharing a loved-up photo of himself and his new girlfriend on Instagram.

The "How to Love" hitmaker went public with his latest romance back in June, revealing he was dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot by sharing a photo of the bikini-clad beauty in a swimming pool, blowing a kiss to the camera.

He has since posted a few more snaps of his new lady on social media, including a new picture on the Instagram profile for his label Young Money Entertainment, featuring the pair kissing while wearing robes.

However, Wayne's 21-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter, was quick to poke fun at her dad for his latest public display of affection.

After the image was shared on social media, Reginae commented, "Get a room please," alongside a series of crying with laughter and rolling eyes emojis.

Prior to dating Bidot, Lil Wayne had been known for keeping his private life under wraps, rarely sharing any photos during his engagement to Australian model La'Tecia Thomas, from whom he split earlier this year.

The father of four shares Reginae with his ex-wife, Toya Johnson. He also has children with model/actress Lauren London and singer Nivea.

