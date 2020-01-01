Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers

Nas, Future, Meek Mill, Drake, and several other big-name rappers were in Las Vegas to bring in the New Year.

(AllHipHop News) A variety of famous rappers brought in the new decade in Las Vegas.

The city was swarmed with rap stars who lit up the city like fireworks and bid farewell to 2019 and welcomed 2020 with their fans.

Lizzo brought in the New Year with a rousing performance at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dec. 31.

Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell featured a dope lineup of rappers all week with performances from artists Trey Songz (Dec. 28), Meek Mill (Dec. 29) and Gucci Mane (Dec. 30)

Drai's also brought in Future on New Year's Eve the clothes out the amazing week of artists and to toast to 2020.

Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel and Casino hosted the triumphant return of rapper DMX on Dec. 29th. The Yonkers, New York rap star looked very healthy as he ran through some slappers from his vast catalog.

Toronto rapper Drake fulfilled his residency duties at XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Fellow Toronto native Tory Lanez hit the stage at JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort and Casino nightclub. The following night, Tyga hit the stage on Dec. 31 with a poppin performance featuring his number one hits.

Lil Jon had the whole club screaming "yeah!" as he closed out 2019 at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

Mustard brought in the new year on Dec. 31 at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas along with complimentary champagne at midnight for everyone in the venue.

Keeping the party going, TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas hosted a special performance by iconic rap artist Nas on New Year's Eve.

T-Pain rang in the New Year on Dec. 31 at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.