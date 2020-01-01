AllHipHop
Login

Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers

Mike Winslow
by

Nas, Future, Meek Mill, Drake and a number of other big-name rappers were in Las Vegas to bring in the New Year.

Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers

DMX Returns To Welcome New Year With Superstar Rappers In Las Vegas

Nas, Future, Meek Mill, Drake, and several other big-name rappers were in Las Vegas to bring in the New Year.

(AllHipHop News) A variety of famous rappers brought in the new decade in Las Vegas.

The city was swarmed with rap stars who lit up the city like fireworks and bid farewell to 2019 and welcomed 2020 with their fans.

Lizzo brought in the New Year with a rousing performance at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dec. 31.

Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell featured a dope lineup of rappers all week with performances from artists Trey Songz (Dec. 28), Meek Mill (Dec. 29) and Gucci Mane (Dec. 30)

Drai's also brought in Future on New Year's Eve the clothes out the amazing week of artists and to toast to 2020.

Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel and Casino hosted the triumphant return of rapper DMX on Dec. 29th. The Yonkers, New York rap star looked very healthy as he ran through some slappers from his vast catalog.

Toronto rapper Drake fulfilled his residency duties at XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Fellow Toronto native Tory Lanez hit the stage at JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort and Casino nightclub. The following night, Tyga hit the stage on Dec. 31 with a poppin performance featuring his number one hits.

Lil Jon had the whole club screaming "yeah!" as he closed out 2019 at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

Mustard brought in the new year on Dec. 31 at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas along with complimentary champagne at midnight for everyone in the venue.

Keeping the party going, TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas hosted a special performance by iconic rap artist Nas on New Year's Eve.

T-Pain rang in the New Year on Dec. 31 at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Comments
Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Prayshine
PrayshineI know Skillz started the yearly rap up but I'll wait for the dogg Uncle Murda! No disrespect but Murda funny wit it!!!
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West And EMI Settlement Talks Back On
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Offset Reacts To Migos Making Barack Obama's "Favorite Music Of 2019" List
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Wise Art
Wise ArtWhere is Dame when you need the culture vulture speech.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
9
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiWhy not just pay them he made a profit it will cost him nothing to give up a few bucks
Uncle Murda Goes Off Calls Oprah Winfrey A "B##ch" On "Rap Up 2019"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWhat a trash way to repent.
Offset Accused Of Owing For Jewelry - Again
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234This isn’t good for his image at all, his team should be able to sort this kinda thing out before it gets public.…
Lifetime's 'Hopelessly In Love' To Look Into The Romantic Lives Of The Notorious B.I.G. & Left Eye
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Chrishawn
ChrishawnFor what?? Yall clearly know the ppl they dated & were married to🙄 i swear to god hollywood/wypipo just wont stop.…