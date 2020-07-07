Remy Ma And Papoose To Be Parents Again

Hip-Hop's favorite couple is happy to be expecting a new seed!

(AllHipHop News) Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose are expecting their second child together.

Papoose shared the news on Fox Soul's "Out Loud With Claudia Jordan" on Monday as he reflected on life at home, explaining: "I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward.”

Of the coronavirus lockdown, he added that "some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon."

Remy and Papoose are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Reminisce together, while both have children from previous relationships.

On Father's Day earlier this year, Remy shared a heartfelt tribute to her other half as she reflected on his skills as a dad, writing on Instagram: ""I've never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father. The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING! BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL. Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy."

The rappers originally wed in 2008 while Remy was serving six years behind bars for assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion.