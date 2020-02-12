AllHipHop
Remy Ma Shuts Down Possibility Of Collaborating With Foxy Brown

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Bronx emcee shouts out Lil Kim, City Girls, and Cardi B.

(AllHipHop News) Remy Ma's diss track "Shether" was directed mostly at Nicki Minaj, but Foxy Brown caught a stray on the record too. Rem rapped on the song, "Talking sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch. And usually, I have sympathy for the impaired, but not when you hard of hearing from untreated gonorrhea."

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Remy was asked about working with other female rappers on her forthcoming studio album. The State of the Culture co-host made it clear Fox Boogie will not be on the project.

"I'm sorry I can't. I can't, Wendy," responded Rem when the host suggested that she collaborate with Foxy Brown. "I love Kim. Me and Kim actually did a record together before I had the baby. We did 'Wake Me Up' together. We shot the video." Williams then asked Remy if she was currently cool with Foxy. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star responded, "No." 

She added, "I really don't have any issues with any of the women. Right now is a great space for women in Hip Hop in general. The problem is, I think, is the other people on the outside that's like, 'Oh, don't work with her because you're going to get her hot. Or don't work with her because you don't need her.' It's never really the women because whenever I see any them - from when I met the City Girls, they were super cool. I talk to Cardi [B] all the time... but when it comes to working together, it's other people that have their hands in it that's saying, 'Don't help her.' I never have a problem with helping someone. I love working with other women."

