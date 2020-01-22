Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Trump Impeachment Trial

(AllHipHop News) The words of Hip Hop legend The Notorious B.I.G. are officially part of Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the United States Senate. House of Representatives impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries [D-NY-8] quoted the late Brooklyn-bred emcee on Monday.

Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, asked, “Why are we here?” Jeffries responded to Sekulow by stating, "We are here, sir, because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up... That is why we are here Mr. Sekulow. And if you don’t know, now you know."

That last sentence was a reference to Biggie's classic 1994 single "Juicy" off the Ready To Die album. Jeffries represents New York's 8th congressional district which includes the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

This is not the first time Rep. Jeffries showed love to Hip Hop culture in Congress. Back in 2017, he paid tribute to Biggie by reading the rapper's lyrics on the floor of The House of Representatives. In 2018, Jeffries also honored female rappers - such as Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj - in The House.