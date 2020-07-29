AllHipHop
Reports: Body Of Rapper LB da Boss Recovered From Lake After Tragic Drowning

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tragic news is coming out of Pennsylvania after the body of LB da Boss was reportedly recovered from a lake.

(AllHipHop News) According to the Pottstown Mercury, the body of a 27-year-old male has been recovered from Hopewell Lake in French Creek State Park in Pennsylvania.

It is believed that this is the body of battle rapper LB da Boss from The Gates of the Garden rap league.

Sunday evening, his friend and fellow battle rapper Bill Collector took to social media to announce that the emcee was missing. He detailed that while he and another friend were fishing somehow he went missing.

The local news, as reported yesterday, was able to fill in the blanks not provided by the understandably distraught URL star. While fishing, the boat capsized. Everyone inside of the boat was accounted for except LB.

According to the WFMZ.com, the rescue team was tapped 5:30 p.m. (around dusk) to search for the lyricist. The team kept looking until 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. They resumed the search at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Though they have searched the lake and the shoreline, there still has been no progress (at the time of publishing).

Bill Collector was able to confirm that the teams were there on his personal Facebook account.

Update: The Search arrived at 10:30am, 2 boats and a scuba team. (July 27, 11:51 am)

Update: everybody involved is here and stories check out. No word yet but we still out here! (July 27, 7:34 pm)

Search Party going out at 6am. Who coming to help find bro? We need help! Thank you to everyone that came today (prayer hands) (July 27, apx. 4 pm)

I have no service at the Park/ Lake so message or text me if you coming to hep search and I’ll answer when I can! E meeting by the Pool area! (July 28, apx. 1 pm)

LB’s body, though the name has not been released according to the Mercury, was recovered a 1:15 pm by Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue and Recovery, acting Berks County Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said.

His autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday July 29th at Reading Hospital.

More details are being revealed. The outlet also suggests that there may have been more than 3 people in the boat, including children.

The battle rap community is mourning.

