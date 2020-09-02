AllHipHop
Residents In South Carolina Want To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman

AllHipHop Staff

Residents in Anderson, South Carolina are demanding a Confederate monument be destroyed and replaced with a monument for Chadwick Boseman.

(AllHipHop News) Locals in Chadwick Boseman's hometown have launched a petition calling for officials to replace a Confederate monument with a statue of the "Black Panther" star.

Residents of Anderson, South Carolina have set up a Change.org petition to salute the local hero, who lost his battle with colon cancer on Friday, aged 43.

"It's important that we honor a true local legend by immortalizing him in stone in front of the courthouse," a note on the website reads. "He (Boseman) opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as 'Black Panther' or 'Marshall.' It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did."

The petition organizers insist the initiative is not political and they do not want the Confederate monument destroyed, but relocated to the Anderson County Museum.

"It should be accompanied by the history of the monument and the reasoning for its relocation," they explained. "It should preserve history, but not honor the ideals for which the Confederacy stood."

The petition is addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, the South Carolina State Senate, the South Carolina State House, and Governor Henry McMaster. 

