AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rev Run Was A Bundle Of Nerves Before Aerosmith Reunion With Run-DMC

AllHipHop Staff

Rev Run explains how he was shook of getting on stage to perform his classic hit "Walk This Way" with DMC and Aerosmith.

(AllHipHop News) Run-DMC star Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons was "scared" about messing up the group's live reunion with Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards because he had no control over the performance.

Simmons and his surviving bandmate Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels were invited to be a part of the rockers' career-spanning set in January, joining forces with the MusiCares Person of the Year honorees to revisit their 1986 rap/rock classic, "Walk This Way."

However, Simmons reveals he was panicking about the prime time gig right up until the moment they stepped onstage, because he feared he would be out of practice - but McDaniels brushed off his concerns and insisted they just "wing it."

"I was shook to my core...!" Simmons confessed on U.S. daytime show Strahan, Sara and Keke.

"When I first got the phone call, I was like, 'Oh my God, I haven't worked with them in years.' I was like, 'D, what are we gonna do?' He was like, 'Ah, don't worry, we'll just go and wing it.' I was like, 'Wing it? I got two weeks!'"

Simmons, 55, ended up having to try and calm himself down over the special performance, but he only really felt at ease once RUN-DMC were back in action onstage with Aerosmith.

"I had to go to bed saying to myself over and over, 'You're not the only one gonna be on the stage...! You have one little part, you're gonna be Run.' But I couldn't get that in my head that I couldn't control everything, because I'm a control freak and a perfectionist.

"So I was scared up to the moment that I was out there with the mic and singing the song and I was like, 'OK, you can relax now.' But up to that moment, it was bad!" 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If you were looking to check out the hottest music, tech and entertainment at SXSW, forget it.

If you were looking to check out the hottest music, tech and entertainment at SXSW, forget it.

illseed

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Isaac Hayes III Telling Her To "Get Out" Of Hollywood

The Atlanta-based record producer suggested Los Angeles is changing the Houston-bred rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

TikTok Denies Fat-Shaming Lizzo And Restores Her Bathing Suit Pics

TikTok admitted they removed Lizzo's posts, but not because of her weight.

AllHipHop Staff

Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mel A Nated

G-Eazy Caught In Three 6 Mafia Copyright Infringement Whirlwind With "No Limit" Lawsuit

It's been a rough week for Three 6 Mafia. Juicy J was just hit with another lawsuit, this time for a sample on G-Eazy's hit "No Limit."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper Black Thought Starring In His Own Off-Broadway Musical

The Roots frontman Black Thought is going to display his acting skills in a new play he co-wrote with Oscar Award winner, John Ridley.

AllHipHop Staff

Guy Beaten By DaBaby In Miami Refuses To Cooperate; Charges Tossed

A key witness who claimed DaBaby beat him up decided not to cooperate with the cops, resulting in a huge win for the Charlotte rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Southcidal3

Drake Sues Two Companies For Ripping Off His Owl Logo

An Australian-based company called Bellroy and an L.A. based company called Clae are accused of violating Drake's OVO brand.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Joe Budden Talks Azealia Banks Nearly Being A 'State Of The Culture' Co-Host

The outspoken emcee-turned-pundit breaks down the creation of his Revolt talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357