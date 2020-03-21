Reward Offered For Information In Murder Of Tee Grizzley's Aunt

The police have had no luck catching the scumbags who shot and killed Tee Grizzley's aunt, and now they are looking to the public for help.

(AllHipHop News) Tee Grizzley’s aunt and manager Jobina “JB” Whittaker Brown, was gunned down in August 2019 and the cops are still trying to find the perpetrators.

AllHipHop broke the news that the 41-year-old was in a Chrysler 300 with Tee and another friend, when a gunman opened fire and Brown was hit.

She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Tee Grizzley and the driver were unharmed.

Now Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information in connection to the murder according to WXYZ.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Jobina “JB” Whittaker Brown is survived by her three children.

She formed Affluent Management Team where she managed her nephew Tee Grizzley and fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby.

Tee Grizzley took to Instagram after his aunt's murder in 2019 and posted a video of her and a caption expressing his disbelief and love for her.

"Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me????," he said. "Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much."