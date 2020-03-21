AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Reward Offered For Information In Murder Of Tee Grizzley's Aunt

Fatima Barrie

The police have had no luck catching the scumbags who shot and killed Tee Grizzley's aunt, and now they are looking to the public for help.

(AllHipHop News) Tee Grizzley’s aunt and manager Jobina “JB” Whittaker Brown, was gunned down in August 2019 and the cops are still trying to find the perpetrators.

AllHipHop broke the news that the 41-year-old was in a Chrysler 300 with Tee and another friend, when a gunman opened fire and Brown was hit.

She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Tee Grizzley and the driver were unharmed.

Now Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information in connection to the murder according to WXYZ.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Jobina “JB” Whittaker Brown is survived by her three children.

She formed Affluent Management Team where she managed her nephew Tee Grizzley and fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby.

Tee Grizzley took to Instagram after his aunt's murder in 2019 and posted a video of her and a caption expressing his disbelief and love for her.

"Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me????," he said. "Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Plays Saint And Helps Hundreds In Need

While many brothers and sisters of this world are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye is stepping up to do his share by helping the hungry.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Johnpeter123

Meek Mill's Girl Plays It Safe And Cancels Baby Shower Over Coronavirus

Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris had to pump the breaks on her baby shower in fear of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Deveondi

Freddie Gibbs Banned From Instagram Over Wild Posts

Freddie Gibbs had one of the best Instagram accounts, until the social media giant ruled he was in violation of community guidelines over his outrageous posts.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

important _info

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

riyaan

Mike Tyson Says Eminem “Knows What It’s Like To Be A N##ga”

Eminem awkwardly reacts to Mike Tyson’s bold statement during an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

Staffer On 50 Cent's "Power" Drama Tests Positive For Coronavirus

50 Cent had already suspended production on new seasons of "Power" but things are much more serious now that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Drake Tests Negative For COVID-19

Drake says he’s tested negative for the coronavirus, after hanging out with Kevin Durant who has tested positive.

Fatima Barrie

DJ D-Nice Talks About His Ultimate Quarantine Party On Instagram Live

Coronavirus cannot stop DJ D-Nice and some of your favorites in Hip-Hop, R&B, and entertainment from enjoying life in quarantine.

ChuckCreekmur

by

illseed

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $150 Million For Ruining Shooting Victim's Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attempt to kill Snow Billy was not only unsuccessful but now it could cost him over $150 million.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD