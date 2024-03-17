EXCLUSIVE: RHYMEFEST Celebrates Kanye West’s Dedication To Hip-Hop Innovation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

RHYMEFEST lauds Kanye West’s continual musical innovation, emphasizing the challenges and triumphs of maintaining creativity.

In the complex tapestry of hip-hop, few relationships have been as multifaceted and evolutionarily significant as that between Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith.

This duo, bound by their Chicago roots, has traversed a path from collaboration to public dispute, ultimately finding a resolution that underscores the transformative power of artistry and activism within the music industry.

RHYMEFEST, who has worked closely with Kanye since the early 2000s, openly expressed his admiration for Kanye’s relentless pursuit of musical innovation and refusal to become complacent despite his massive success.

During a recent interview with AllHipHop, RHYMEFEST shared insights into Kanye West’s work ethic and his continuous drive to explore new creative horizons.

“I’m so proud that Ye continues to produce. It’s so easy at that level to not rap, to not do your thing to be comfortable or satisfied or whatever,” RHYMEFEST said.

RHYMEFEST and Ye’s journey together began in the early 2000s, highlighted by the Grammy-winning hit “Jesus Walks,” which showcased West’s production prowess and Rhymefest’s compelling lyricism.

This track from West’s debut album, “The College Dropout” (2004), was a pivotal point that brought mainstream success and critical acclaim, cementing the duo’s creative synergy.

Beyond the music, their relationship extended to efforts to bolster their hometown’s communities.

However, the relationship faced strains, highlighted by a public fallout in 2018 over the management and direction of Donda’s House.

Despite these challenges, the legacy of West and Rhymefest’s collaborations remains intact.

Ye is celebrating the success of this newest album Vultures 1, which topped the Billboard charts after its February 10 release date.

Ye is currently preparing the release of Vultures 2.

RHYMEFEST’s comments come when Kanye’s dedication to his craft is more apparent than ever.