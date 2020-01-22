AllHipHop
'Rhythm + Flow' Winner D Smoke Drops New Single “Fly"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The track was produced by Mars of 1500 or Nothin' and features the West Coast lyricist's sibling.

(AllHipHop News) Last fall, Netflix viewers tuned in to see Daniel "D Smoke" Farris walk away as the first Rhythm + Flow champion. The Inglewood-raised rapper outlasted his competitors to win the first season of the competition reality TV series.

D Smoke is kicking off his 2020 with the brand new single “Fly." The independent artist's song features his brother Davion Farris. D Smoke declares, "'Fly' is truly a celebration of the moment."

As a result of winning Rhythm + Flow, D Smoke was awarded a $250,000 grand prize. He also garnered significant media attention after the show's judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. crowned him the victor.

D Smoke is currently working on his next official studio album. The classically trained musician released the Inglewood High EP in 2019. It has since collected more than 23.5 million streams.

