'Rhythm + Flow' Winner D Smoke Drops New Single “Fly"

(AllHipHop News) Last fall, Netflix viewers tuned in to see Daniel "D Smoke" Farris walk away as the first Rhythm + Flow champion. The Inglewood-raised rapper outlasted his competitors to win the first season of the competition reality TV series.

D Smoke is kicking off his 2020 with the brand new single “Fly." The independent artist's song features his brother Davion Farris. D Smoke declares, "'Fly' is truly a celebration of the moment."

As a result of winning Rhythm + Flow, D Smoke was awarded a $250,000 grand prize. He also garnered significant media attention after the show's judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. crowned him the victor.

D Smoke is currently working on his next official studio album. The classically trained musician released the Inglewood High EP in 2019. It has since collected more than 23.5 million streams.