Rich Homie Quan Beats Drug Charges

(AllHipHop News) The felony drug possession charge against rapper Rich Homie Quan has been dismissed after more than two years.

Back in 2017, the hip-hop star and his entourage were stopped at a police checkpoint on their way to Club Liquids in Wadley, Georgia, and a subsequent search of their vehicle reportedly turned up a stash of marijuana and ecstasy, as well as a stolen firearm.

Rich Homie Quan, real name Dequantes Lamar, was one of the six men taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs, and he was later hit with felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute charge.

However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the case has been tossed, with the 30-year-old star's lawyer Lucy Bell revealing it was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

She added the "tiny amount of marijuana" was in somebody else's pocket and the Flex star was wrongfully accused - leaving him facing a potential 30 years in prison.