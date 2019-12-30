AllHipHop
Login

Rich Homie Quan Beats Drug Charges

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rich Homie Quan is starting ending 2019 with a big victory in court!

(AllHipHop News) The felony drug possession charge against rapper Rich Homie Quan has been dismissed after more than two years.

Back in 2017, the hip-hop star and his entourage were stopped at a police checkpoint on their way to Club Liquids in Wadley, Georgia, and a subsequent search of their vehicle reportedly turned up a stash of marijuana and ecstasy, as well as a stolen firearm.

Rich Homie Quan, real name Dequantes Lamar, was one of the six men taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs, and he was later hit with felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute charge.

However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the case has been tossed, with the 30-year-old star's lawyer Lucy Bell revealing it was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

She added the "tiny amount of marijuana" was in somebody else's pocket and the Flex star was wrongfully accused - leaving him facing a potential 30 years in prison.

Comments
Two Teens Plead Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Young Greatness
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Victor45
Victor45Check out the New Launch Sonalika DI 60 RX Sikandar Price in India, Specifications, Key Features & Photos and more…
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinHis legacy isn’t the baby, it’s the Blackface. Blackface is a POWERFULLY emotional statement that engrains itself into…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinFuck Mr. Emotional!!!! Drake should thank God every night that he came along at a time when Rap music became the #1…
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
5
Last Reply· by
Kim7
Kim7Because he is full of shit! Pay her! U have billions! Hipocrit!
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI have NO idea if either situation's happened or not but I do know that people's perception's of other's help protect or…
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Gunna Faces Accusations Of Being A "Snitch" Over Crime Stoppers Video
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Named Most-Streamed Female Rap Album In Spotify History
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment