Rich Homie Quan Discusses The Deaths Of Juice WRLD & Nipsey Hussle

(AllHipHop News) The Hip Hop world lost two major artists in 2019. Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom was murdered on March 31, and Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins died from an apparent drug overdose on December 8.

Many members of the rap community expressed their feelings on the untimely passing of the two recording artists. In a recent interview with DJ Smallz, Rich Homie Quan shared his thoughts about the loss of Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

"I thought that sh*t was real sad. Only because I felt like bro was too young to die like that," said Quan about Juice WRLD. "When I saw [he had a] seizure, I was like 'drugs.' That's all I thought. To see it happen like that - that sh*t kinda like f*cked me up."

The Coma mixtape creator added, "That sh*t felt like Nipsey a little bit only because it was so unexpected. I don't wish death on no artists, but you got artists that do stupid sh*t, so stupid sh*t should happen to them. I don't remember bruh doing no stupid sh*t. That's why it kinda caught me off guard."