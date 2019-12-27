Rich Homie Quan Talks Fans "Not F**king" With His Music

(AllHipHop News) Rich Homie Quan recently let loose his 10-track Coma mixtape. The Atlanta rhymer sat down with DJ Smallz to talk about his new body of work.

That conversation included Quan discussing the meaning behind the Coma title. According to RHQ, he is fully aware of the public's perception of his current status in the rap game.

"When you in a coma, you not coherent. You there but you not there," explained the 30-year-old independent artist. "It's basically how I feel people are doing my music. My songs were there but n*ggas weren't clicking."

He continued, "I want to let n*ggas know I'm still here, I'm coherent, I see y'all not f*cking with me. It's like that state of mind. And I wanted to make sure we had a fire tracklist to make sure I could back up the name."