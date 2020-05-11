Rich The Kid Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills

The self-described "Boss Man" is accused of owing over $200K.

(AllHipHop News) Rich The Kid took time this weekend to question how 6ix9ine could declare himself the King Of New York when he cooperated with law enforcement in the racketeering case against fellow Nine Trey Bloods. Days later, Rich is back in the headlines for his own supposed troubles.

TMZ reports the rapper born Dimitri Roger is facing a $234,800 lawsuit from Peter Marco Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills. The celebrity jeweler accuses Rich The Kid of not fully compensating him for specific items.

Legal documents apparently suggest Rich and Extraordinary Jewels have been doing business together since 2017. However, Marco claims the New York-born, Atlanta-raised rapper continuously ordered jewelry but stopped paying for the pieces.

The diamond necklaces, crosses, and Patek Philippe watches in question are said to be worth several hundred thousand dollars. Apparently, the 27-year-old Boss Man album creator wired some money to Marco before the payments ended.

Extraordinary Jewels also reportedly sued Offset in 2019 for $47,000. That suit asserted that the Migos member had unpaid fees for jewelry from an October 2018 transaction. Supposedly, Set paid $63,000 on a $110,000 bill and still had a $47k balance with the store.