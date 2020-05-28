AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rich The Kid Owes Six Figures For Destroying Mansion

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A judge has ordered Rich The Kid to fork over $250,000 for destroying a mansion he was renting.

(AllHipHop News) Rich The Kid is about to be a little over a quarter mil less rich if his Los Angeles landlord has their way.

Haikuhe Chichyan is the chairman of the trust that owns the property in the lush Hollywood Hills in Southern California.

Hidden away from prying paparazzi, the mansion was occupied by one of Hip-Hop’s most flamboyant stars, Rich The Kid. (Check his name)

Reports say that the Atlanta by way of Jamaica, Queens rapper was dropping about $22,500 a month in rent for the crib that he stopped paying almost a year and a half ago, December 2018.

What kind of spot would warrant those kinds of duckets?

According to Bossip, the estate is super luxurious.

At 5,600 square feet, the house has a view of both the Hollywood sign and downtown Hollywood. It also has a total of five bedrooms, six baths, a saltwater pool, sauna and spa, 20 foot high ceilings, and the décor fit for a king.

But the lawyers for the owners suggest that not only is he back on rent, that he didn’t know how to appreciate the champagne and bubbles fabulosity that he would have people believe is his everyday lifestyle.

You know … since he is a Wilhelmina model and is alleged to be valued between $2 million to $10 million dollars.

They said that the “Plug Walk” emcee and his people destroyed the spot by allowing his dogs to crap all over the hardwood floors, and urinate on the custom duvets.

Rich also loved to smoke weed in the crib, leaving blunt guts everywhere, even though he signed a contract where he acknowledged he would be living within an occupancy with a no-smoking policy.

It is also alleged he broke a bunch of stuff too.

Last week, an LA judge issued a default judgment against the rapper, and he and Chichyan’s lawyers will go back to court in July.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Chance The Rapper Calls Out Police, Mayor Responds

Chance the Rapper has a problem with the way policing is being handled in Chicago during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Michaelvirus

Freddie Gibbs And The Alchemist Return With New Collab "Alfredo"

Sometimes the perfect pairing of a producer and an emcee can shift the musical landscape. In 2018, a Hip-Hop team linked to create a work of art called Fetti. Will Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs be able to re-activate that special sauce and bring forth another jewel? We think so.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Flo Rida Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

Flo Rida's new COVID-19 mobile healthcare enterprise can test up to 1500 people each day.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheDerek

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pushes Video Back In Dog Kissing Announcement

Fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine will be disappointed to learn the rapper has pushed back his new video until next month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

RonSoCold Puts On For The Underdogs

Hailing from North Carolina, RonSoCold is a melodic giant rapping about real-life experiences from the mud to the come up. He’s also a part of the Lyrical Lemonade family.

Shirley Ju

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Rick Ross Claims Ex Keeping Kids From Him During Paternity War

Rick Ross wants his ex to take a DNA test to confirm his two sons are his, but in the meantime, he claims he is being denied access to the kids.

Kershaw St. Jawnson