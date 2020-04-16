AllHipHop
Rich The Kid's Old Manager Wants Millions From The Rapper For Ignoring Him

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Rick The Kid is could be looking at a really big financial problem if he does not respond to a lawsuit.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Rich The Kid's former managers are demanding a default judgment in their breach of contract lawsuit.

Blueprint Artist Management officials took the 27-year-old to court earlier this year, claiming he has failed to hand over more than $3.5 million in fees relating to a lucrative deal they helped him land back in May 2017.

They allege Rich, real name Dimitri Roger, has repeatedly ignored their requests for payment, and they dropped him as a client in April 2019.

Now they claim he has been dodging calls to show up in court to defend himself against the accusations, and as a result, Blueprint bosses are seeking a win by default, which would require Rich to pay them $1.6 million immediately, according to The Blast.

A ruling has yet to be made.

