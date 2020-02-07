AllHipHop
Rich The Kid Sued For $3.5 Million For Stiffing Old Managers

AllHipHop Staff
Rich The Kid supposedly signed an agreement with a management company who says they are owed millions from the rapper's successful career.

(AllHipHop News) Rich The Kid will need to become richer if he is on the losing end of a new lawsuit filed against him by his old managers.

Rich's old management company Blueprint Artist Management is suing Rich for $3.5 million in fees alone, because of the rap star's refusal to honor their contract together.

Rich supposedly signed an agreement with Blueprint Artist Management in May of 2017, failed to keep up his end of the deal, and then went radio silent and ruined the deal.

The lawsuit comes just as Rich The Kid prepares to release new music through his new deal with Republic Records.

Last month, Rich celebrated the deal by copping some new ice worth around $180,000.

