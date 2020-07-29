AllHipHop
Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who do you think will win the hits-for-hits friendly competition?

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most celebrated rap stars to emerge from the south are the next artists tapped for Verzuz. The matchup, which is being dubbed "The High Rollers Edition," will feature Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.

The Rozay/Tity Boi faceoff is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 8 pm ET on Instagram and Apple Music. The streaming service is now the official music partner for the series founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

"Down by Law vs. The Miami Boys," posted 2 Chainz on Instagram. The Atlanta-raised rhymer later added, "Grab your popcorn @verzuztv." Ross responded in Chainz's comment section by writing, "I say a @wingstop 10pc lemon pepper."

2 Chainz will likely pull from his catalog that includes songs such as "Mercy," "No Lie," "Feds Watching," and "It's a Vibe." Fans can expect Rick Ross to run through cuts like "Hustlin'," "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)," "Stay Schemin'," and "All I Do Is Win."

The most recent Verzuz matchup involved Snoop Dogg and DMX. That celebration of hits collected more than 3.4 million total viewers and 1.7 billion impressions online. The battle was also the #1 trending topic on Twitter.

