AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rick Ross’ Alleged Baby Mama Demands COVID19 Test

Maria Myraine

After his resistance to taking a DNA test, Rick Ross now ordered to take another test.

(AllHipHop News) Rick Ross' baby mama has made it very clear what is required of him. "Test negative, or no visit."

Briana Singleton, who is the alleged mother of Ross’ two infant children, has called on the father of her two infant children, to get tested for COVID19.

Filing legal documents in Fayette County, Georgia, Singleton requested an “emergency hearing,” demanding Ross take a test, and for the results to be negative before he comes near the children.

Despite his stubbornness to even take a DNA test, Singleton hopes that he would at least consider the health of the children by taking the COVID-19 test.

Nearly six months since their break-up, Rick Ross has been less than active in his efforts to care for the children, claims Singleton, who is also pregnant with their third child.

Apparently, Ross hasn’t seen the two children since the split, at the beginning of the year.

But he has recently reached out to Singleton for a possible visit. Not the one to turn down the opportunity for the kids to see their father, Singleton has agreed but only under this one condition.

She is worried that Rick Ross has been irresponsible when it comes to quarantine responsibility after traveling.

In addition to his reckless behavior during a pandemic, she also shared her concern for his “constant use of marijuana.”

Looks like Ross needs to get his act together if he wants to be a part of his children’s lives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Wayne Insinuates Blacks To Blame For George Floyd's Death

Lil Wayne kicks it with Fat Joe and weighs in on the death of rapper, Big Floyd, who was killed by the cops in Minneapolis.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

MaRReRoBaYouBrAt

Eminem Shows Support For Detroit’s Fight Against COVID19

Advocating for his home city, Eminem showed up for Detroit's "Everybody vs. COVID-19" virtual festival.

Maria Myraine

Faith Beats Up Stevie J And Now She Faces Prison

Faith Evans and Stevie J having some serious troubles in their marriage after an argument turned violent earlier this week.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sircripalot

J. Cole Spotted Amongst Protestors in North Carolina

J. Cole walked in solidarity this weekend joining protests in his hometown.

Maria Myraine

Rapper Houdini Killed By Teen According To Cops

The cops are on the hunt for a baby-faced killer accused of gunning down one of Toronto's most promising rappers.

Mike Winslow

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Dumping Tekashi 6ix9ine's Old Friend Who Was Stabbed In Prison

A Nine Trey member who was stabbed for trying to leave the gang is losing hope as he attempts to appeal his sentence for committing violence with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Nolan Strong

Tony Yayo Snaps On DMX Over G-Unit Mix-Up

The Hip-Hop veteran apparently confused two members of G-Unit group during a debate with Fatman Scoop.

Maria Myraine

by

ZUBU7

Actor Shameik Moore Suggests Rosa Parks Should Have Taken A Cab

Shameik Moore wants the black community to stop blaming police brutality on racism, and some of his "fans" want to cancel the actor.

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine "GOOBA" Yanked From YouTube Over Theft Claim

An artist known as Magix Enga has lodged a copyright claim against Tekashi 6ix9ine, claiming the rainbow-haired rapper stole his big comeback record "GOOBA."

AllHipHop Staff