Rick Ross & Berner Team To Smoke Competitors With New Weed Brand

Two of the biggest weed enthusiast have come together to combine their love of business and marijuana.

(AllHipHop News) Rick Ross and Berner just launched a new marijuana brand together called Collins Ave., After the famous street in Miami.

Burner heads up Cookies, which is actually the leading international lifestyle and cannabis brand based in California.

Collins Ave is described as the “natural intersection of culture, music and cannabis.”

Collins Ave will include three specially curated strains featuring flavor profiles inspired by Rick Ross’ identity, according to TheBluntness.com.

From the Hybrid assortment is the “Pink Rozay,” while the “Collins Ave” is an Indica. And if you’re looking for a Sativa, Rick Ross is all time favorite flavors, “Lemon Pepper,” would be your choice.

When asked about why he chose Rick Ross for this partnership, owner, Berner, simply said “Ross gets it.”

“When it comes to branding and building something long term, Ross gets it. We have a very similar work ethic and both have spread our wings outside of the music business and what I like most about this partnership is it all happened 100% naturally,” he explained further.

Berner then detailed how the two initially met.

“Ross and I met back in the early 2000s at my dispensary in San Francisco. I never tried to force a music collaboration or anything. When we linked back up recently, everything fell right into place and we are both looking to kill it. Expect a crazy menu on Collins Ave side with a group project to smoke and ride to.”

For Ross, who has dominated the Hip-Hop industry for years now, he wants to mimic his music career success in his new venture.

“I want to be a force within the cannabis industry and bring a superior quality product to the masses, particularly my people in the South. I’m honored to be in partnership with Berner and Cookies, who, in my opinion, are the best in the business. I love the product and truly stand behind it. Watch what we do!”