Rick Ross Claims Ex Keeping Kids From Him During Paternity War

The Bawse is upset because his ex is allegedly keeping him from seeing his two sons.

(AllHipHop News) The world knows Rick Ross as the epitome of a boss (money, class, and style), but his recent custody case with his youngest children's mother is making him not seem as fly as we thought ...

What kind of dude doesn't pay child support?

Now that the paternity test has come in and in the words of Maury Povich has declared, "Rick Ross, you are the father,” the Maybach Music Group mogul wants to see his boys, three-year-old Berkeley and two-year-old Billion.

However, his baby mama, Briana Camille, doesn’t seem enthusiastic about allowing Rosé to get his shorties.

How could she?

According to Camille, Ross, whose real name is William L. Roberts, had kicked her and her babies out of his Florida mansion last year.

In fact, she claims that the rapper has only recently started claiming the boys after a judge issued a DNA test and since has been primary physical caregiver thus far —so its gonna take time for her to yield custody.

The two are in a nasty custody war, where both of them are pulling out the big guns.

Camille, who is currently pregnant with the ex-couple's third child, wants Ross to START paying child support for his children.

She notes that for all the flash and generosity he seems to portray as this hotshot industry ‘boss,’ he still hasn't helped her out financially to the children in 'months.'

The “Aston Martin Music” rapper has countersued, according to court documents, stating that the children’s mother has “erratic behaviors.”

“Defendant asserts that he will not be able to exercise parenting time with the minor children without the intervention of the court to ensure that parenting time is granted,” Ross said in the documents.

The judge in family court is reviewing the claims.

It is a shame that the courts will have to decide for these two how their family dynamics will have to play out. #NothingBossyThere