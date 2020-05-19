AllHipHop
Rick Ross Confirmed To Be The Father Of His Two Kids

AllHipHop Staff

A judge made Rick Ross take a DNA and he is the father of two kids.

(AllHipHop News) In 2018, the Maybach Music head honcho was on top of the world. Rick Ross was celebrating the release of hit music with Meek Mill's release Championships, and experiencing the joy of being a dad.

The rapper took to Twitter to announce the birth of his youngest son, Billion Leonard Roberts (born Nov. 6th). He then went on to Instagram to debut his son’s personal page, billion.heir on the social media platform.

However, one swift perusing over his social media and you see that Rozay has wiped clean any mention of little Billy and there seems to be no mention of his elder brother, Bentley.

It is almost as if he never had children at all. Why would such a stand-up boss do this?

One reason is that Ross and the boys’ mother, Briana Camille have broken up and because the issue of child support is at the forefront of both parties' thoughts… they are now leaving things to be settled in courts.

And now the courts have settle the issue of paternity.

According to Bossip, William Leonard Roberts II, is 99% the father of Billion and Bentley.

According to Camille, Rick Ross signed as the father both children’s birth certificates.

But she ended up suing him because he allegedly has not contributed to the two kids' life, or his unborn child with her, financially.

Rick Ross trashed Camille in an Instagram post earlier today, labeling her "fat girl," while admitting "I's the pappy." 

