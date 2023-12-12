Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent Six Figures For G-Unit Music Catalog

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch how Rick Ross breaks down the math behind his $2 million offer.

Rick Ross has responded to 50 Cent’s recent online taunts with a business proposal. On Monday (December 11), Rozay shared a message targeted directly at Fifty via his Instagram Story in which he appeared to appeal to the G-Unit rapper’s “diabolical Genius” entrepreneurial alter ego recently bestowed upon him by Charlamagne Tha God. In the short video message, Ross broke down his $2 million offer for Young Buck, Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks’ musical catalog, along with specific G-Unit titles such as Beg For Mercy.

“It’s the biggest boss Ricky Rozay and I got a business offer for the Diabolical Genius,” Ross said in the video. “I read yesterday that Young Buck’s catalog is worth $725K for the entire catalog, cool. I can only assume that Lloyd Banks is worth about the same. So I say, let’s make it and keep it simple. Throw Tony Yayo in there and I’ll give you one-point-five. Let’s say you plug—I don’t need the entire G-Unit catalog—but Beg For Mercy. Let’s keep it simple I’ll give you another $500K for the masters of that.”

Ross continued in the video clip, “Let me know, diabolical genius. Let me know if you want the wire or if you just want the watch and the pinky ring, it’s the same thing. You let me know.”

Rozay’s offer comes just days after he and Fifty sent shots back-and-forth at each other in response to 50 Cent mocking Ross and Meek Mill’s album sales for their collaborative album, Too Good to Be True.

Prior to his recent proposal on December 6, Ross criticized 50 Cent’s “diabolical genius” title given by Charlemagne, remarking on Fifty’s previous failed business ventures.

“There’s something else I seen that I thought was actually kinda cute,” Ross said. “Charlamagne referred to 50 Cent as a ‘diabolical genius.’ And me, thinking the way I think of Charlamagne, he would know better than that. A diabolical genius doesn’t file foreclosure, doesn’t file bankruptcy … A diabolical genius, for my next generation of young bosses, they buying Delta. They buying the Miami Heat. They making big boy moves. Cracking jokes on somebody don’t make you diabolical. Getting money make you diabolical. That’s what make you diabolical, Charlamagne. Stop dickriding.”

Check out the full video below.