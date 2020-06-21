AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rick Ross Ordered To Pay $8,500 Per Month For Child Support

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The state has ordered Rick Ross to dish out $102,000 a year for the care and upkeep of his children.

(AllHipHop News) The Bawse and his baby mom Briana Camille have finally come to an agreement about the care of their two children.

Well, maybe not them … but a family judge, Christopher Edwards, has mandated that Rick Ross, the founder of Maybach Music, will pay $8,500 a month in child support.

Now you might be wondering where this money will go?

Judge Edwards believes that $6,000 a month should go to the children ($3,000 for Berkeley and $3,000 for Billion).

The rest of the money, $2,500, should be allocated for a nanny. A pregnant Camille needs to have a nanny because she is considered “high risk” as she is carrying a third child for Ross.

Rick Ross and Briana Camille were engaged in high drama just weeks before the judge gave them the results of a paternity test for her two children.

Despite the “Hustlin” rapper taking to social media to celebrate the births of his sons, after a nasty dispute between the two, they had to enlist the courts to come and settle what they could not do on their own.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"A Bay Bay" Rapper Hurricane Chris Busted For Murder

"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris is drying off behind bars, after being busted for attempted murder in Shreveport.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Milliack

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TRUMP2020MAGA

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

SpoiledDiva

Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ivorystreams

Usher Writes Op-Ed Calling For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday

"Let’s uplift our resilient history. Let’s honor our people. Happy Juneteenth, America."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

iamArys

Cardi B Slams Thirsty Bloggers Over Inaccurate Family Reports

Cardi B is calling unidentified bloggers, who keep posting fake news about her personal life.

AllHipHop Staff

D.L. Hughley Passes Out On Stage; Managers React

Instead of giving fans the laughs they are accustomed to, D.L. Hughley sacred the audience senseless in Nashville after he passed out.

Mike Winslow

by

Ivorystreams

Public Enemy Takes On Donald Trump With "State Of The Union (STFU)" Music Video

See what Chuck D and Flavor Flav have to say about the politician they call the "Dictator POTUS."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Liquid_Swords860

Travis Scott Pays For $23 Million Mansion In Cash

Travis Scott paid $23 million in cash, for a mansion which includes a 20 car garage, a huge pool, and even a gym.

Mike Winslow

by

iamArys

Eric B & Rakim Celebrate "Let the Rhythm Hit 'Em" 30th Anniversary

The legendary rap duo celebrated a milestone on Caffeine.TV yesterday!

Kershaw St. Jawnson