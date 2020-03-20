AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rick Ross Pays Off $1.5 Million Tax Bill

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rozay is getting his situation with the IRS straight.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, the Internal Revenue Service is no longer seeking back taxes from Rick Ross. Apparently, the Miami-bred rapper settled a $1.5 million bill with the government agency.

An article by The Blast claimed Ross (born William Leonard Roberts II) owed a total of $1,548,401.58 in back taxes for 2014 and 2016. The Federal Tax lien broke down to $254,341 for '14 and $1,294,059 for '16.

Unfortunately, Roberts has a history of having issues with the IRS. He had to pay over a total of $1 million in back taxes for 2013 ($576,441.53) and 2014 ($570,700.24). 

The MMG founder also had a $4.6 million federal tax lien for his 2012 taxes. In 2018, he paid $5,764,512.63 to the IRS. Ross appears to no longer have any tax liens filed against him.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is showing off his 2020 Maybach S650 on Instagram. The vehicle costs around $200,000. His 11 million IG followers also got to see The Boss celebrate his daughter's 18th birthday with various expensive gifts.

Comments (1)
Jgraham
Jgraham

U look like you doing gud Rick Ross. No mo seizures

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelis Announces New Netflix Series 'Cooked With Cannabis'

Portland's Leather Storrs is co-hosting the cuisine competition.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Cardi B Calls Out The Pentagon For Coronavirus Answers

Cardi B is pissed off at the U.S. government and their slow response to the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which is bringing the world to a standstill.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby Declares He Doesn't Take Percocets After Questionable Clips Go Viral

The QC representative wants the world to stop thinking he's a drug addict.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

riyaan

Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Young Thug, Blames God For Coronavirus Pandemic

Kourtney borrows a theory from Young Thug to explain coronavirus, which is sweeping the world and shutting down entire countries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Deveondi

The Weeknd Returns With New Album 'After Hours'

The R&B/Pop singer is partnering with Postmates to help health workers and fund coronavirus research.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

'Hot Ones' Launches 'Sean/Sean' Website Inspired By Big Sean's Interview

Check out new GIFs from the First We Feast show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Giving Away Royalties From Coronavirus Hit Single

Cardi B says she is planning to give up her royalties from her viral "coronavirus" hit single.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Meek Mill Calls Out North Korea As Possible Source Of The Coronavirus

Meek Mill took to Twitter to stir up a controversy surrounding the origins of COVID-19, most popularly known as the coronavirus, by linking the threat to North Korea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Nicki Minaj Crowned World's Richest Female Rapper

Nicki Minaj has reached a milestone that no female rapper has ever achieved before her!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname