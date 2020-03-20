Rick Ross Pays Off $1.5 Million Tax Bill

Rozay is getting his situation with the IRS straight.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, the Internal Revenue Service is no longer seeking back taxes from Rick Ross. Apparently, the Miami-bred rapper settled a $1.5 million bill with the government agency.

An article by The Blast claimed Ross (born William Leonard Roberts II) owed a total of $1,548,401.58 in back taxes for 2014 and 2016. The Federal Tax lien broke down to $254,341 for '14 and $1,294,059 for '16.

Unfortunately, Roberts has a history of having issues with the IRS. He had to pay over a total of $1 million in back taxes for 2013 ($576,441.53) and 2014 ($570,700.24).

The MMG founder also had a $4.6 million federal tax lien for his 2012 taxes. In 2018, he paid $5,764,512.63 to the IRS. Ross appears to no longer have any tax liens filed against him.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is showing off his 2020 Maybach S650 on Instagram. The vehicle costs around $200,000. His 11 million IG followers also got to see The Boss celebrate his daughter's 18th birthday with various expensive gifts.