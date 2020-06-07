Rick Ross Spotted At George Floyd Protest in South Florida

The MMG boss had some things to say when he was spotted at the Miramar protest this past weekend.

(AllHipHop News) In South Florida, people have been protesting and marching for eight days, straight, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a cop.

Southwest 107th Avenue at Southwest Eight Street was flooded with people; at least 1,000, gathered at the protest in Miramar, joining in solidarity.

Amongst the crowd, was Hip-Hop artist, Rick Ross, a Miami Gardens native.

Showing his support, Rick Ross marched with local protestors and attended the gathering at Ansin Sports Complex.

“Making sure you’re seen, making sure you’re heard. We’re doing it in the most effective way,” Rick Ross proclaimed to a Miami Herald reporter. “I’m waking up to it every day. That’s how a Black man moves. You gotta wake up to something new every day. And that’s what we doing. Hopefully we moving bigger and better as a unit. That’s why I’m out here.”

Thankfully, this Saturday’s protests were relatively peaceful, unlike last weekend, when riots and looting broke out around the city, including a tense clash in front of Miami Police headquarters where activists were pelted with rubber bullets and sprayed with tear gas.

According to Rozay, he decided to get out to support despite the threat of violence.

“It’s never too many of us. Justice for George. We all gotta sit at the table. And we all gotta be looked at as an equal. Respected as an equal.” He went to share the sentiments of many throughout these nationwide protests: “A lot of things gotta change,” Rick Ross said.