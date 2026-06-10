Rick Ross Spotted In Economy Class As Drake’ Massive Jumbo Jet Lands In Turks And Caicos

Rick Ross spotted at a commercial airport terminal this week is all the internet needed to revive Drake’s “Push Ups” line, and X has been on fire ever since.

The unverified photos, believed to be shot somewhere in Asia, show Rozay blending into what looks like a regular airport gate area, and Drake fans called it instantly.

Fans have spotted rick ross in the waiting area taking a commercial flight 😳 pic.twitter.com/K7cLQXRRo5 — 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 (@twtbyzone) June 10, 2026

“If I’m lyin’, I’m flyin’ economy” was Drake’s prediction in 2024, and now those memes and quote tweets are everywhere.

For context, Ross doesn’t fly commercial. His custom Gulfstream G550, “Maybach Air,” is one of the most recognizable private jets in Hip-Hop, painted gloss black and pearl gold with “RICK RO$$” lettered across the fuselage in rose gold and the Maybach Music Group logo on the tail.

He spent six months selecting the aircraft and put an additional $500,000 into a custom paint job alone, bringing the jet’s total value to around $35 million.

Ross has been clear that the G550 is strictly for personal use and his team, with zero plans to ever put it on charter.

The Drake and Ross beef kicked off in April 2024 when Drizzy dropped the diss track “Push Ups,” targeting Ross for jumping in on his side of the Kendrick Lamar conflict.

Drake rapped that every chart hit Ross had come from him, tossed in the economy-class line, and Ross responded with “Champagne Moments” within hours, going at Drake’s ghostwriters and alleged plastic surgery.

Ross then joked in May 2024 that Drake’s “OVO F16 fighter jet” had shot his G550 down after the aircraft got stuck in the grass during a hard landing in Dallas.

The irony of this week’s airport photos is the timing.

On June 9, Air Drake, Drake’s custom Boeing 767 worth an estimated $200 million, touched down in Turks and Caicos where Drizzy was filming a music video with Stunna Sandy.

It’s the same destination that Air Drake flew to on its very first trip when Drake unveiled the jet to the world in 2019.

So while Drake was landing in his converted widebody plane at his favorite Caribbean retreat, fans were sending the economy airport photos everywhere and asking Rozay if he wanted the window or aisle seat.

Ross hasn’t commented on the photos, and his June 12 orchestral show in Atlanta celebrating the 20th anniversary of Port of Miami is still scheduled.