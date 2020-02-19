AllHipHop
Rick Ross Teases "Season Ticket Holder" Single Featuring Dwyane Wade

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Miami sports icon is also releasing a documentary this weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks. From showing support to his 12-year-old child's gender transition to being accused of fixing the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest for Miami Heat player Derrick Jones Jr., D. Wade's name has flooded social media timelines.

One of the future Hall of Famer's next steps in the entertainment field involves his contribution to music. Miami rapper Rick Ross announced he is releasing a song titled "Season Ticket Holder" which will feature Wade.

"Me & the homie @dwyanewade collaborated track called #SeasonTicketHolder Ft. @ud40 x @raphael_saadiq will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday 2/21! #MMG #LLBB," wrote Ross on Instagram. Wade posted on his own IG page, "A lil something for Miami Wade County."

D. Wade is originally from Chicago, but he played 15 of his 17 seasons in the league for the Miami Heat. In addition, the 38-year-old former NBA Finals MVP's D. Wade: Life Unexpected documentary will premiere February 23 at 9 pm ET on ESPN.

