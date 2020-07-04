AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rick Ross Triumphantly Returns Home To Open Wingstop

Mike Winslow

Rick Ross is inspiring entrepreneurs with some powerful moves as he opens more Wingstop franchises.

(AllHipHop News) A global pandemic is not enough to slow down the expansion of Rick Ross's business empire.

The rap star continues to expand his Wingstop franchise, with the opening of another restaurant in ex Mississippi.

The boss was on hand during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Clarksdale Mayor, Chuck Espy, and other local powerful politicians.

"Opening a business is hard enough but to do it during a pandemic is a true definition of hustle. As a BLACK ENTREPRENEUR now is the time more than ever to show courage and inspire the next generation of BLACK BUSINESS OWNERS.

With great risk comes great reward."

Rick Ross owns over two dozen Wingstop franchises in multiple states, including Florida, Tennessee, and now Mississippi.

And the opening of the Clarksdale Wingstop was especially important to Rick Ross since he was born in the city.

He has his own street sign in Clarksdale at the corner of E. 3rd Street in the Art And Culture District of the city.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

40 Glocc Sent To Prison For Pimping Off Backpage

40 Glocc is going away for the next year, after he took a plea for pimping out a woman in 2017.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cece16

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Mr.ARK

UPDATE: Will Smith Denies "Blessing" Jada's Affair With August Alsina

Will Smith is pushing back against August Alsina's claim of a love affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Ice-T And Coco's Family Suffering Through Coronavirus Crisis

Ice-T and his wife Coco have dropped everything they're doing to help out her dad, who was just hospitalized with Coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

21 Savage Promote Financial Literacy With New Education Portal

21 Savage continues to reinvest in the local community through his various financial literacy programs.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Styles P Reveals Why He Rocks With President Trump Over Hillary & The Dems

Styles P believes the country would be WORSE off if Hillary Clinton had become President instead of Donald Trump.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

CHARTER

Buju Banton Explains How Spirituality Got Him Through Hell

Reggae Legend Buju Banton talks about the hell he went through after he was busted in a cocaine ring and sent to prison.

AllHipHop Staff

Janelle Monae Goes IN On Rappers For Misogyny

Janelle Monae is calling out rappers over their misogynistic lyrics and demanding the culture do better.

Mike Winslow

by

mike2n1

Coronavirus Melts Vanilla Ice's July 4th Bash

Vanilla Ice has backed away from a Fourth of July party in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, after intense backlash.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JoeyFocusd