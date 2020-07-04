Rick Ross Triumphantly Returns Home To Open Wingstop

Rick Ross is inspiring entrepreneurs with some powerful moves as he opens more Wingstop franchises.

(AllHipHop News) A global pandemic is not enough to slow down the expansion of Rick Ross's business empire.

The rap star continues to expand his Wingstop franchise, with the opening of another restaurant in ex Mississippi.

The boss was on hand during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Clarksdale Mayor, Chuck Espy, and other local powerful politicians.

"Opening a business is hard enough but to do it during a pandemic is a true definition of hustle. As a BLACK ENTREPRENEUR now is the time more than ever to show courage and inspire the next generation of BLACK BUSINESS OWNERS.

With great risk comes great reward."

Rick Ross owns over two dozen Wingstop franchises in multiple states, including Florida, Tennessee, and now Mississippi.

And the opening of the Clarksdale Wingstop was especially important to Rick Ross since he was born in the city.

He has his own street sign in Clarksdale at the corner of E. 3rd Street in the Art And Culture District of the city.