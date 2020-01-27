Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, More Celebs Mourn Kobe Bryant During Grammy Awards

(AllHipHop News) Many celebrities took a moment to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna after the pair died in a helicopter crash earlier today.

Bryant and Gianna were among the nine passengers in his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, which crashed into a mountain after encountering dense patches of fog.

No one survived.

During the Grammy Awards, artists like Lizzo, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, John Legend Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gigi, and the NBA legend's remaining family.

Host Alicia Keys and singing group Boyz II Men started the 62 Annual Grammy Awards with an emotional tribute to Kobe, by singing the song "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday."

"Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits, in our hearts and our prayers today.... share our strength and our support with their families," Alicia Keys said. "We never imagined in a million years we would have to start the show like this. Music is the most healing thing in the world, so let’s get some healing going on right now."

DJ Khaled strolled down the red carpet holding a T-shirt emblazoned with Kobe's image, while Yo Gotti honored the late basketball phenomenon, although he admitted he was still processing the news.

"I have two daughters myself, so hearing that information about his daughter and the other kids being the helicopter its crazy," Yo Gotti said during a red carpet interview with E!.

Rick Ross also took some time to eulogize Kobe.

"I came across him a couple of times he was always a real cool dude you know he always showed me love and it was always genuine," Rick Ross said. "You know I was a fan of his game and you know its real unfortunate."

During the non-televised portion, the Grammy's also held a moment of silence for Kobe as the awards kicked off.