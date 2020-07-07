AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

AllHipHop Staff

Radio legend Rickey Smiley is asking fans for prayers after his daughter was shot in Houston.

(AllHipHop News) Popular radio personality Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy.

His daughter Aaryn was shot in Houston, Texas over the weekend. Rickey Smiley broke down the tragic incident on his show earlier this morning (July 6th).

According to Ricky, his baby girl was simply waiting at a red light when gunfire broke out nearby between two men, who were arguing during a road rage incident.

Aaryn was struck three times in the body during crossfire between two rivals blasting away on a public street.

"Parents shouldn't have to go through this," Rickey Smiley said through his tears. "We got to stop gun violence. Parents shouldn't have to go through this. My daughter isn't in no gang, she aint did nothing wrong, she don't bother nobody," Smiley said.

Thankfully, Aaryn's surgery went great and she is now in stable condition and recovering.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Graymalkin

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Fans Push Back On 2 Chainz Endorsing Kanye West For President

One famous billionaire seems ready to support Ye's apparent bid to be the POTUS.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

As expected, Kanye West is drawing intense criticism after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

AllHipHop Staff