Rico Nasty, Theophilus London & More To Judge Prospect 100's Global Youth Music Competition

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"We are hosting this competition to provide an outlet for their passion."

(AllHipHop News) The network of young creatives known as Prospect 100 has launched a global online talent contest to empower budding musicians during the COVID pandemic. All singers, producers, and instrumentalists age 21 and under are open to submit music pieces in any language or format. 

Prospect 100's three young, entrepreneurial co-founders spent the past few weeks cultivating a star-studded line up of judges and mentors. Judges for the contest include American rapper Rico Nasty, American singer Theophilus London, and Migos’ manager Danny Zook. 

"My first event was established out of frustration at a lack of opportunity for young people,” says 18-year-old Prospect 100 co-founder Adam Flanagan. “Many young people, particularly students whose exams have been canceled, have found themselves without much focus during this period. We are hosting this competition to provide an outlet for their passion."

flyer-01-3

Flanagan serves as the Head of Events for Prospect 100. Co-founder Harry Beard, 20, is the company's Head of Operations. Co-founder Alexandre Daillance, 23, has the title of Prospect 100's Chief Brand Officer.

“Generation Z pursues their passions in a different way to any previous generation,” Beard explains. “Platforms like YouTube mean that if we are passionate about a field we can pursue it at little cost and to any level. We can even start to derive an income from it." 

Daillance adds, "I co-founded my fashion label when I was still in high school out of a passion for design. I couldn’t learn to design or how to run a company at school, so I mostly learned everything by myself after my homework. I wish I had the opportunity at the time to take part in a Prospect 100 competition and be part of that community of similarly passionate teenagers like myself.”

To enter the Prospect 100 Global Music Competition visit prospect100.com and follow @prospectonehundred on Instagram. Applications will close on June 26 at 10 pm ET. Each submission must be original work and will be judged according to its originality, sound, and performance.

