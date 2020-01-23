AllHipHop
RiFF RAFF Beats Sex Assault Lawsuit Says He's Ready For A New Level

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

The rap star is celebrating a big legal victory after a judge dismissed a civil lawsuit against him over a wild night of partying at the Bunny Ranch.

(AllHipHop News) RiFF RAFF is in the clear over a 2014 civil suit filed against him over a sexual assault claim.

A judge dismissed a $12 million lawsuit with prejudice and now the rapper, aka Jody Highroller, is celebrating.

The woman, who worked at the Bunny Ranch originally filed the lawsuit against RiFF RAFF, claiming he molested her during a cocaine-fueled party.

She also claimed RiFF RAFF stole a bag of money she earned at the brother and forced her to have sex with him to get her cash back.

RiFF RAFF immediately denied the allegations. and claimed he was being extorted for $1 million to make the civil suit disappear.

The rap star beat the case, his lawyers have confirmed.

"Having this dark cloud, which has hung over him for the last 5 years, dissipate, RiFF RAFF is ready to take his career to the next level and cement his name as one of the most exciting and innovative entertainers of modern times," a representative for RiFF RAFF told AllHipHop.com.

"Having this episode placed firm behind him, RiFF RAFF now can redress the imbalance and set the record straight in that there are no lawsuits, or claims, regarding any sexual assault or sexual misconduct against the entertainer."

Comments
