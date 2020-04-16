Rihanna And Jay-Z Put Up More Cash To Help Africa And The Caribbean Fight Coronavirus

Rihanna and Jay-Z continue to show their leadership skills during a worldwide crisis.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna has dropped another big cash bomb on the coronavirus crisis a week after teaming up with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to give millions to domestic violence charities battling the health crisis in Los Angeles.

This time, the "Umbrella" singer has joined forces with her mentor Jay-Z and Dorsey again to give $6.2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rihanna has announced the money will benefit organizations in the United States, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa, like Doctors Without Borders and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The $6.2 million is on top of the $2 million the pair donated together in March to shore up private funds to fight the disease.

RiRi's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) also donated $5 million to the coronavirus response in the U.S., Caribbean, and Africa, while Jack Dorsey previously donated $1 billion of his money.