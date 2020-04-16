AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rihanna And Jay-Z Put Up More Cash To Help Africa And The Caribbean Fight Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna and Jay-Z continue to show their leadership skills during a worldwide crisis.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna has dropped another big cash bomb on the coronavirus crisis a week after teaming up with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to give millions to domestic violence charities battling the health crisis in Los Angeles.

This time, the "Umbrella" singer has joined forces with her mentor Jay-Z and Dorsey again to give $6.2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rihanna has announced the money will benefit organizations in the United States, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa, like Doctors Without Borders and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The $6.2 million is on top of the $2 million the pair donated together in March to shore up private funds to fight the disease.

RiRi's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) also donated $5 million to the coronavirus response in the U.S., Caribbean, and Africa, while Jack Dorsey previously donated $1 billion of his money. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Wins A Legal Victory Against Carl Crawford's 1501 Label

A Texas judge sides with the Roc Nation-backed rapstress.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Files Emergency Motion Begging For Freedom After Denial

R. Kelly just appealed a judge's ruling last week, which ordered the singer to remain locked up inside of a jail in Chicago as he awaits RICO charges for running a vast sex enterprise.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean Breaks Down His Reasoning For Releasing 'Detroit 2' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Music streaming numbers began to drop once the coronavirus started spreading in the US.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mike56

DaBaby To Drop His Third Album "Blame It On Baby" This Friday

The North Carolinian rapper posted on his Instagram that has a project that is dropping this week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Mike56

Kanye West Explains How His Pastor's Son Saved His Rap Career

Kanye West opened up for GQ and revealed how he was almost ready to quit rap until his pastor's son's request changed his life forever.

AllHipHop Staff

2 Chainz, Offset And YG Slug Slugga's Copyright Lawsuit...For Now

The trio of famous rappers has one less legal headache for now.

AllHipHop Staff

Rich The Kid's Old Manager Wants Millions From The Rapper For Ignoring Him

Rich The Kid could be on the hook for more than a million bucks, just for ignoring his old manager's lawsuit.

AllHipHop Staff

Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin Releases "R.I.P. Mac P Dawg" Tribute Song

Rest in peace to the up-and-coming rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lee Daniels "Heartbroken" Over Abrupt Ending Of "Empire"

Lee Daniels and "Empire" producers want to give the series a "proper conclusion" after the coronavirus ruined the final season of the show.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Shaan2

Smoke DZA Talks Working With T-Pain On “Dark Web” Song

The Harlemite also discusses being inspired by Mobster movies.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)