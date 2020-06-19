AllHipHop
Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

AllHipHop Staff

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, via her The Clara Lionel Foundation, to donate $15 million towards mental health services in the U.S.

The 32-year-old Work singer's pledge is a joint venture between her nonprofit and the social media mogul's #StartSmall initiative, and will help fund mental health services amid the ongoing social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, representatives from The Clara Lionel Foundation said: "Racial injustices perpetrated by systems built to keep people safe are exacerbating the coronavirus’s mental health impact on individuals and families across the United States.

"Even as the majority of states have begun lifting restrictions in recent days, millions of Americans continue to face daunting challenges when it comes to their health, mental, and economic wellbeing."

They went on to note the "dramatic rise in demand" for increased providers of mental health and suicide prevention support, "particularly those serving children, at-risk students and LGBTQ youth," and highlighted cities including Chicago, Illinois, and Newark, New Jersey as places where assistance is particularly required.

"In Newark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, senior citizens, low-income families, and homeless individuals are facing impossible decisions everyday: whether to buy groceries or pay utility bills, risk eviction or risk crowded shelters," they explained. "In Chicago, racial disparities are contributing to alarmingly disproportionate rates of infection and death among Black and Brown people."

The donation will be distributed between a number of organizations, including the Trevor Project, Newark Emergency Services for Families, Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Bright Star Community Outreach.

It's the latest in a series of donations from the pop superstar and tech leader, with Rihanna's foundation alone donating more than $36 million towards coronavirus relief to date. 

