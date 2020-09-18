Rihanna Announces 'Savage X Fenty Vol 2' Fashion Show Featuring Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch & More

The Barbadian mogul recruited some big names for the Amazon Prime presentation.

(AllHipHop News) Members of Rihanna's Navy fanbase are still waiting for the global superstar to release new music. Before the stans get a new album from RiRi, they will be able to check out her newest Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna announced "Savage x Fenty Vol 2" will showcase the Fall 2020 collection of her lingerie brand. The star-studded extravaganza will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Miguel, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Mustard, and Ella Mai were named as performers for the event. Numerous other celebrities such as Lizzo, Big Sean, Normani, Rico Nasty, Chika, Willow Smith, and Christian Combs will make appearances.

Rihanna built her reported $600 million net worth partly from the success of Fenty products. The Fenty fashion house is co-owned by French luxury goods corporation LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.