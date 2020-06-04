Rihanna Calls Out Fan Who Refuses To Vote

Rihanna had some words with one of her Instagram followers after she encouraged them to vote.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna took one of her Instagram followers to task over their refusal to vote in elections.

In one of her two posts on Instagram during Blackout Tuesday, during which music stars across the world dropped social media promotion to oppose racism and police brutality, the star urged fans to vote in states holding primary elections.

"VOTE," she wrote next to a list of the nine U.S. states holding elections on Tuesday. "Ya ain’t got s##t else to do man! Get yo a## off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest...vote for the change you want!!!"

However, one follower disagreed with the Diamonds hitmaker, replying: "Voting ain’t gon (sic) change s##t."

The singer and fashion mogul was in no mood for diplomacy, however, and angrily told the fan: "Sick of hearing this! Ya know what ain't gon change s##t? Not doing s##t!!!!"

Rihanna's other followers backed her position on the importance of voting - with one eloquently trying to convince the disillusioned person to vote as well as joining the protests that have swept the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

"To that one soul reading this, I know you’re tired. You’re fed up," they reasoned. "You’re so close to breaking, but there’s strength within you, even when you feel weak. Keep fighting. But first... VOTE. Your votes are needed today. Let’s remain diligent and aware. Make your voices heard in the streets. Make your voices heard with your vote too."