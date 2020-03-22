AllHipHop
Rihanna Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna donates millions to help those affected by the Coronavirus worldwide.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna is lending a helping hand across the globe and to her home country of Barbados in a major way.

Through her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, the singer, businesswoman, and philanthropist has donated $5 million to help aid countries affected by COVID-19.

According to the Clara Lionel Foundation’s website, the donation will support local food banks serving at-risk communities in the United States, the acceleration of testing and care in nations such as Haiti and Malawi, and essential equipment for healthcare workers and facilities.

The large donation will also assist with healthcare training including virus prevention and containment.

Barbados will also be receiving $700,000 worth of ventilators.

The Clara Lionel Foundation’s Executive Director, Justine Lucas told TMZ, "Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities -- those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic."

Founded in 2012 by Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation’s mission is to provide education and emergency programs worldwide.

The singer recently received the NAACP Image Awards 2020 President’s award for her nonstop philanthropic efforts.

